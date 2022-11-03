Kriti Nayyar
Nov 03 ,2022
Inside Janhvi Kapoor's vibrant collection of ethnic wear
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most stylish Bollywood celebrities, never ceasing to impress fans with her outfits.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
The 'Mili' actor looks stunning in this saree, amping up her look with statement earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
The actor loves sequin attires in her wardrobe and this outfit is proof.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
Janhvi's vibrant pink and white attire is perfect for any festive occasion.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
The diva keeps it simple yet stylish in this printed suit, accessorising her look with bangles and earrings.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
Raising the glam quotient, Janhvi sported a red saree with a matching blouse for one of her outings.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
Janhvi 's love for sarees is evident here as well. The actor added a pop of colour to her wardrobe with this heavily embroidered green attire.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
