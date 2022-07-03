Inside Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's adorable moments with daughter Tara
Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are one of the most loved couple in the television world. The couple's priceless pictures with daughter Tara always manages to win the hearts of the audience.
Image: Instagram@mahhivij
The trio look stunning together as they pose for a happy pic during Christmas.
Image: Instagram@mahhivij
In this picture, Jay and Tara are giving some major father-daughter goals as their t-shirts read 'Drinking buddies.'
Image: Instagram@ijaybhanushali
Mahhi's Instagram is full of pictures with her daughter that gives fans a sneak peek into some endearing moments between the two.
Image: Instagram@mahhivij
This picture is a proof that the little munchkin is a poser just like her father.
Image: Instagram@ijaybhanushali
Mahhi and Tara are seen twinning with each other on several occasions.
Image: Instagram@mahhivij
The father-daughter duo are often seen indulging in some fun banter on their social media handles.
Image: Instagram@ijaybhanushali
Jay and Mahhi's daughter never fails to impress fans with her innocence and charm.
Image: Instagram@mahhivij
To take note, Mahhi tied the knot with Jay in 2011 and the couple welcomed Tara on August 3, 2019.
Image: Instagram@mahhivij