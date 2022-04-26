Inside 'Jersey' actor Mrunal Thakur's steal-worthy lehenga looks
Mrunal Thakur looks regal in this bright red lehenga look that has intricate detailing on it. This look of the actor is perfect for any wedding.
Image: Instagram@mrunalthakur
The actor looks stunning in this peach and purple lehenga, the jewellery is adding a royal touch to the overall look.
Image: Instagram@mrunalthakur
This pastel pink colour lehenga look of the 'Jersey' actor is simply gorgeous and the golden detailing on the lehenga is adding a glam element to the entire look.
Image: Instagram@mrunalthakur
Mrunal made several heads turn in this golden lehenga look. The sheer dupatta is giving major festive vibes.
Image: Instagram@mrunalthakur
Mrunal Thakur looks drop-dead gorgeous in this ethnic lehenga. The bun and maangtika are making the entire look come out more beautifully.
Image: Instagram@mrunalthakur
This look of the actor is simply stunning as the yellow lehenga and the floral adorned hairstyle is perfectly complimenting each other.
Image: Instagram@mrunalthakur