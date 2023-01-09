Jyothi Jha
Jan 09 ,2023
Inside Keerthy Suresh's dreamy vacation in Thailand
Image: keerthysureshofficial/ Instagram
South star Keerthy Suresh is currently vacationing in Thailand.
Image: keerthysureshofficial/ Instagram
The 'Mahanati' star shared many pictures from her vacation on Instagram.
Image: keerthysureshofficial/ Instagram
Keerthy visited Koh Samui, an island in Thailand.
Image: keerthysureshofficial/ Instagram
The actor looked pretty in a floral yellow dress.
Image: keerthysureshofficial/ Instagram
Nothing, just Keerthy Suresh enjoying her Thailand vacation.
Image: keerthysureshofficial/ Instagram
A picture of Keerthy Suresh boating in Thailand.
Image: keerthysureshofficial/ Instagram
Sharing the pictures, Keerthy wrote, "Koh Samui and sunsets! Pure beauty."
Image: keerthysureshofficial/ Instagram
