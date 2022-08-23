Kriti Nayyar
Aug 23 ,2022
Inside Khushi Kapoor's dreamy US vacation with friends
Image: Instagram/ @khushi05k
Khushi Kapoor has been treating fans with glimpses from her exotic US vacation.
Image: Instagram/ @khushi05k
Khushi, who's set to make her acting debut soon, looked gorgeous as she posed alongside her friend.
Image: Instagram/ @khushi05k
Janhvi Kapoor's younger sibling knows how to keep it simple yet stylish. Khushi looks stunning in a body-fit co-ord set.
Image: Instagram/ @khushi05k
Here, Khushi and her friend can be seen sporting matching outfits as they pose for pictures.
Image: Instagram/ @khushi05k
In an earlier photo dump, Khushi dropped a sweet picture with Akshat Rajan.
Image: Instagram/ @khushi05k
'The Archies' actor flaunts her well-toned body in this mirror selfie.
Image: Instagram/ @khushi05k
Khushi also posted a beautiful poolside view glimpse, with Palm trees adding to the visual treat.
Image: Instagram/ @khushi05k
Find Out More