Inside Kiara Advani's ethnic wear looks that are perfect for every occasion
Kiara Advani looks ravishing in this yellow coloured cape styled ethnic look, dishing out some major fashion goals for her fans.
Image: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
The 'Kabir Singh' actor knows how to carry every look with grace and elegance.
Image: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
Kiara looks drop-dead gorgeous in this golden coloured shimmery saree that is perfect for any party.
Image: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
The actor looks absolutely stunning in this blue and white colour lehenga that has some intricate detailing in it.
Image: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
This look is from 'Shershaah' promotions and the actor slayed in the ethnic saree.
Image: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
This look of Kiara Advani is simple yet elegant at the same time.
Image: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani
The actor looks glamorous in this white embroidered lehenga look that is perfect for any wedding.
Image: Instagram@kiaraaliaadvani