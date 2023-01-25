Anjali Negi
Jan 26 ,2023
Inside KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty's wedding diaries; see photos
Instagram: @suniel.shetty
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23 in Khandala.
Instagram: @suniel.shetty
Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty took to his Instagram handle to share some beautiful pictures from the wedding.
Instagram: @ahan.shetty
Ahan performed one of the many rituals at the wedding ceremony.
Instagram: @ahan.shetty
The parents of the bride, Suniel and Mana Shetty could be seen giving an affectionate hug to their daughter Athiya.
Instagram: @suniel.shetty
A picture of Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul taking pheras around the sacred fire.
Instagram: @suniel.shetty
Find Out More