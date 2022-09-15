Kriti Nayyar
Sep 15 ,2022
Inside Kriti Sanon-Nupur Sanon's dreamy vacation with their parents & more
Image: Instagram/ @kritisanon
Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon recently jetted off to a stunning overseas location with their family members and a bunch of other people.
Image: Instagram/ @nupursanon
The 'Mimi' star has been treating fans with glimpses from her getaway via social media.
Image: Instagram/ @kritisanon
Kriti's sibling Nupur Sanon looks stunning in a white net dress, paired with matching sneakers and a brown sling bag.
Image: Instagram/ @nupursanon
The Sanon clan was also joined by Nupur's rumoured beau and singer Stebin Ben.
Image: Instagram/ @kritisanon
The family poses for an adorable picture, with Kriti and Nupur looking stylish as ever.
Image: Instagram/ @geeta_sanon
The actor's parents are all smiles as they pose for a photo against a stunning backdrop.
Image: Instagram/ @kritisanon
Stebin Ben also posted some amazing glimpses from the holiday on his Instagram handle.
Image: Instagram/ @stebinben
