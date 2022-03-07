Inside Kylie Jenner's steal-worthy snaps with daughter Stormi Webster
Image: Instagram/ @kyliejenner
Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner loves being Stormi Webster's mom and their adorable glimpses on social media are testament to it.

The mother-daughter duo can be seen relishing their time outdoors as they cuddle up in matching swimwear.

Kylie makes sure to dress up Stormi fashionably for every occasion. Here the duo is seen striking a pose in red outfits as they celetate Chirstmas.

Kylie and Stormi click an adorable picture as they bake Halloween cookies together. Their matching quirky outfits are all things cute.

Another proof of how much Kylie loves to twin with her little one. The duo poses for a mirror selfie in these stunning outfits.

"I hope she wants to match w me forever", Kylie wrote in the caption alongside this stunning glimpse.

Kylie is seen caressing Stormi as they make scrumptious cupcakes in their kitchen. Not to miss the little one's adorable smile.
