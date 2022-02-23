Feb 23 ,2022
Inside lavish house of Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, with a swimming pool on terrace
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Kareena Kapoor Khan, who often follows her Yoga workout routine, loves her space and the 'Heroine' actor has a room entirely dedicated to it.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Recently, on Jeh's first birthday, Bebo gave a glimpse of swimming pool area with a sun-drenched terrace.
Image: Twitter/@filmygyantelly1
The living room area has large glass windows, wooden flooring and beautiful pastel walls.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
This is one of the living space in Bebo's new house where Taimur is enjoying an ice-cream with his father and both as both are sitting on the couch area.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
The house has an expensive outdoor space with a beautiful swimming pool and stunning terraces.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan shifted to their new apartment ahead of Jeh's birth.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
The bedroom area has grey walls with beautiful golden and beige coloured flowers on it. Here, Saif is having food, while Tim Tim is busy with his sketches.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Find Out More