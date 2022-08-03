Kriti Nayyar
Aug 03 ,2022
Inside Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata Shirodkar's Switzerland holiday with kids
Superstar Mahesh Babu has been vacationing with his wife Namrata and their kids in Switzerland. Namrata dropped a trail of adorable pictures from their getaway.
Namrata can be seen posing with her kids Gautam and Sitara against a picturesque backdrop.
The trio looks adorable as they spend quality time together. Captioning the post, Namrata mentioned, "Some moments can't compare to the others. Family time"
The former Femina Miss India clicks a selfie with her close ones amid the vacation.
Sitara and Mahesh share a candid moment in this picture shared by Namrata. Not to miss the star's amazing hairdo.
Namrata poses with an adorable furry pooch. Keeping her look casual, Namrata wore a black sweatshirt and denims.
Captioning this beautiful picture of her, Namrata mentioned, "Life slows down at the lake."
