Aalokitaa Basu
Jun 25 ,2023
Inside Mahhi Vij's son Rajveer's 7th birthday
mahhivij/Instagram
Mahhi Vij recently celebrated her son Rajveer's 7th birthday.
mahhivij/Instagram
The television actress was seen dancing with daughter Tara as they commenced the celebrations.
mahhivij/Instagram
Tara was also seen enjoying the games arranged for kids at the party.
mahhivij/Instagram
Mahhi had ordered in an elaborate three-tier superhero-themed cake for Rajveer.
mahhivij/Instagram
Post the celebration, Mahhi took a picture of Rajveer sitting happy in the middle of the many gifts he received.
mahhivij/Instagram
