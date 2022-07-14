Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Jul 14 ,2022
Inside 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar's Scotland vacation: See Pictures
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
"The Scottish highlands are stunningly beautiful," Sachin Tendulkar captioned an Instagram post, sharing pictures from his vacation.
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
Here's another picture of Sachin Tendulkar with a beautiful backdrop in Scotland.
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
Tendulkar and his wife stayed at the Whispering Pine Lodge in Scotland.
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
"It was the perfect place to relax, explore, and escape the hustle & bustle of city life," Tendulkar added in the caption of the Instagram post.
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar met up with 72-year-old British singer-songwriter Mark Knopfler during his vaction.
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar and Mark Knopfler sharing a frame together.
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
Here's another picture of Tendulkar enjoying his vacation in Scotland.
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly pose together with their better halves during their recent tour to the UK.
Image: @sachintendulkar/Instagram
Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly also celebrated Ganguly's 50th birthday together on July 8.
Image: @ShuklaRajiv/Twitter
