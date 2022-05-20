Inside Mehendi function of 'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor & Gautam Hathiramani
Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor is all set to embark on a new chapter of her life as she will soon be tying the knot with her long time boyfriend Gautam Hathiramani.
Image: Instagram@kanik4kapoor
Reportedly, Gautam Hathiramani is a businessman from London and the two will exchange vows in the presence of their close friends and family members on Friday, May 20.
Image: Instagram@kanik4kapoor
Ahead of the couple's big day, Kanika dropped glimpses of her Mehendi ceremony.
Image: Instagram@kanik4kapoor
The well-known singer looked ravishing in a green coloured sequin lehenga with intricate detailing on it and the dramatic sleeves enhanced the overall look.
Image: Instagram@kanik4kapoor
In one of the pictures, Gautam is also seen proposing to Kanika with a bunch of roses in his hand.
Image: Instagram@kanik4kapoor
The pictures are proof that the two had a gala time dancing and enjoying themselves with each other at the pre-wedding function.
Image: Instagram@kanik4kapoor