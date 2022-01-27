Inside Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar's Bengali-style wedding
Image: Instagram/@meet_bros_manmeet
After marrying Suraj Nambiar in a Malayali ceremony during the day, actor Mouni Roy dolled up in a traditional red lehenga for her Bengali wedding.
Image: Instagram/@meet_bros_manmeet
Donning a red lehenga with a simple yet elegant red dupatta, Mouni looked dreamy as she opted for golden diamond-studded jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@meet_bros_manmeet
Mouni can be seen donning shimmery red lehenga while Suraj can be seen sporting an off-white sherwani and a distinctive traditional turban.
Image: Instagram/@meet_bros_manmeet
Suraj Nambiar can be seen applying the vermillion on Mouni’s forehead while the other pictures showed him tying the mangalsutra around her neck.
Image: Instagram/@meet_bros_manmeet
There were some stills where the newlywed couple can be seen gushing over each other in some candid shots.
Image: Instagram/@mouniroy.fan.base
Manmeet of Meet Brothers is playing the role of elder brother in Mouni Roy’s marriage.
Image: Instagram/@meet_bros_manmeet
Earlier in the day, Mouni got married to Suraj Nambiar in a Malayali ceremony.
Image: Instagram/@yagyanand