Hardika Gupta
Mar 06 ,2023
Inside Mouni Roy's New York diaries
@mouniroy/Instagram
Mouni Roy is currently enjoying her time in Manhattan, New York.
@mouniroy/Instagram
She shared a series of photos from her trip on social media. Here, she sported a white sweater teamed with black leather skirt and stockings.
@mouniroy/Instagram
Mouni looked pretty in a casual yet chic look.
@mouniroy/Instagram
Her close friend Sriti Jha also accompanied her. In this photo, they showed their goofy side.
@mouniroy/Instagram
The actress had a fun girls' trip.
@mouniroy/Instagram
They were all smiles for the photo.
@mouniroy/Instagram
