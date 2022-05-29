May 29 ,2022
Inside Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's endearing moments together
Actor Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are one of the most loved couples in the South film industry.
Image: Instagram@wikkiofficial
The duo always manages to shell out some major couple goals for their fans by painting the town red with their mushy romance.
Image: Instagram@wikkiofficial
This is a glimpse of the couple's short vacation trip as they ringed into the new year 2022 together.
Image: Instagram@wikkiofficial
Director Vignesh Shivan often shares adorable pictures with his ladylove Nayanthara.
Image: Instagram@wikkiofficial
The news of the duo tying the knot in June is doing rounds on social media.
Image: Instagram@wikkiofficial
Reportedly, the much-loved pair will tie the knot with each other soon at Tirumala Tirupati temple.
Image: Instagram@wikkiofficial
Find Out More