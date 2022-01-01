Inside Parineeti Chopra's New Year vacation in Europe, see pics
Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra
Parineeti Chopra has given glimpses from her New Year vacation in Europe.
Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra
The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures from her vacation in Prague, Czech Republic.
Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra
Parineeti captioned her post, "Europe x NYE Thankyou 2021. You blessed me."
Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra
She shared a beautiful picture of Prague, featuring a decorated Christmas tree and a crowded street.
Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra
The actor could be seen enjoying her ice cream from the very popular PAUL depuis, 1889.
Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra
Keeping it cozy yet stylish, Parineeti Chopra looked stunning in a beige sweater teamed up with olive green quilted jacket and black skinny denim jeans.
Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra
In one of her Instagram stories, Parineeti shared a glimpse of her trip as she spent time in Europe.
Image: Instagram/@parineetichopra