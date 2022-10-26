Swati Singh
Oct 26 ,2022
Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas's Diwali celebration with Madhu Chopra, Malti; See Pics
Image: Instagram/@nickjonas/@jerryxmimi
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali with the latter's mother Madhu Chopra.
Image: Instagram/@jerryxmimi
The trio headed to dine out at Beverly Hills Hotel to mark the festival of lights.
Image: Instagram/@jerryxmimi
Here, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra could be seen waiting for their dinner.
Image: Instagram/@jerryxmimi
Nick came hand-in-hand with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra at the venue.
Image: Instagram/@jerryxmimi
Priyanka and Nick didn't forget to make their child Mati's first Diwali special.
Image: Instagram/@nickjonas
The duo held a Puja for their little munchkin, as evident from the picture.
Image: Instagram/@nickjonas
