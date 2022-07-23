Swati Singh
Jul 23 ,2022
Inside Priyanka Chopra's grand b'day celebration with Nick, Malti Marie, Parineeti & more
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra is setting major vacation goals as was evident from her latest post from her 40th birthday bash.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
The pic features ladies striking a pose as they smile for a perfect click.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka's mother Madhu and Nick Jonas's mom Denise Miller-Jonas share a deep bond, evident from the pic.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka Chopra is soaking the Sun in a sheer white coloured co-ord set.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Nick Jonas seen shaking a leg with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
The pic has Priyanka, Nick and their friends enjoying some beach time together.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Priyanka looks overwhelmed and it seems like Nick Jonas planned something big for his lovely wife.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
The ''Matrix: Resurrections' actor is seen taking a stroll with her girl gang and she looks beautiful in a royal blue jumpsuit.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
The adorable pic features Nick holding a cake, while Priyanka carries their daughter Malti Marie in her arms to celebrate the little one's 6-month birthday.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
