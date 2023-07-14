Anjali Negi
Jul 14 ,2023
Inside Sai Pallavi's Kashmir diaries
Sai Pallavi took a break from shooting SK21 in Kashmir and went for sightseeing.
The actress has been sharing photos from her trip on her Instagram handle.
Sai Pallavi posed from green meadows, snowy landscape and various holy places.
The actress also visited a mosque in Kashmir.
She let her hair down as she took a down time from shooting.
Sai Pallavi was seen in white T-shirt and pajama set.
The actress also shared glimpses of the beautiful view.
One can see mountain ranges and sunset in this picture.
