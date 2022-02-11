Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's lavish house; know her pet and more
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
A doting dog-parent, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, often shares glimpses of her two pet dogs, Saasha and Hash.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Giving a glimpse to the pool side area from her house, Samantha shared a clip in which her pets are seen playing with a ball.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
A few months back, Samantha posted the sweetest picture to introduce her new pet and sibilinh to Hash, named Saasha
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
This is one of the view to Samantha's house where her furry friends, Hash and Saasha, can be seen sleeping with the actor.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha celebrated her pet Hash's birthday as the later could be seen wearing a stylish outfit. He could be seen enjoying the pet-friendly cakes arranged by Samantha.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
On Christmas, Samantha's celebrations included having lazy sessions with her pooches Sasha and Hash. The trio did enjoy binge-watching.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
Giving a sneak peek to her amazing garden, she shared a video of herself playing with her pet pooch Hash with the balloon.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl