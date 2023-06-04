Nitish Vashishtha
Jun 04 ,2023
Inside Sharwanand, Rakshita's grand Jaipur wedding
Image: RakeShPrabhas20/Twitter
Tollywood actor Sharwanand recently married his fiance Rakshita Reddy.
Image: RakeShPrabhas20/Twitter
Sharwanand's wedding to the U.S.-based techie took place at The Leela Palace in a huge ceremony.
Image: RakeShPrabhas20/Twitter
Their wedding was attended by their friends and family. Several figures from the Tollywood film industry were also present at the event.
Image: RakeShPrabhas20/Twitter
While Sharwanana wore a cream pink sherwani, Rakshita opted for a glimmering cream-coloured saree.
Image: RakeShPrabhas20/Twitter
Sharwanand and Rakshita's grand reception is said to take place on June 9.
Image: RakeShPrabhas20/Twitter
Find Out More