Inside Shraddha Arya's intimate yet dreamy wedding ceremony

Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Naval officer, Rahul Sharma, in Delhi, in the attendance of her close family and friends.
Image: Instagram/@desiclassybrides
The 'Kundali Bhagya' star wore a red lehenga with golden accents for her D-Day. She accessorised her look with heavy stone studded jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@desiclassybrides
On the other hand, the groom wore a white sherwani and a red turban. The couple also performed all the customary rituals, including exchanging garlands.
Image: Instagram/@preeran_x_riansh
Shraddha Arya walked down the aisle in a 'Phoolon Ki Chaadar' with her girl gang, including her sisters and friends. She entered the ceremony looking dreamy as ever.
Image: Instagram/@desiclassybrides
Shraddha Arya has some glammed up pre-wedding ceremonies which she enjoyed with her family and friends. For her Haldi ceremony, the actor wore a yellow and orange lehenga with some golden Kaleeras.
Image: Instagram/@sarya12
Shraddha Arya donned a purple, green and yellow coloured ethnic ensemble for her Mehendi. Her heavy necklace was the highlight of her entire outfit.
Image: Instagram/@desiclassybrides
Shraddha Arya took the internet by storm by showing off her huge diamond ring. The actor shared the picture from her Mehendi ceremony.
Image: Instagram/@sarya12