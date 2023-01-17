Kritika Bansal
Jan 23 ,2023
Inside Suneil Shetty’s Khandala home where Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul will tie the knot today
Image: Instagram/@klrahul
Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been dating for quite some time now and are rumoured to get married very soon.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
No official dates were announced for the couple's wedding but many media reports claimed that KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty might tie the knot sometime in late Jan
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
Media reports said the couple’s marriage ceremony might be held at the opulent home of Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty's in Khandala.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
The celeb couple's nuptials will likely be held at the luxurious Khandala residence of the Shettys called 'Jahaan'.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
Athiya and Suniel Shetty often share pictures on their Instagram where they can be seen chilling at their elegant Khandala mansion.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
The social media pictures shared by the actors show how beautifully their extravagant home is decorated with minimalistic outdoor furniture and decor pieces.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
Suniel Shetty's heavenly abode is built on a hilltop, surrounded by lush greenery that spread over a large area.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
The villa sprawls across 6,200 sqft and has its own infinity pool, five bedrooms, a dining room, and a media room.
Image: Instagram/@suniel.shetty
Meanwhile, the interiors have earthy-themed walls and many potted plants.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
The interior of the house also features wooden furnishings, stone figurines, cane furniture, and open spaces.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
The stars and his family is often seen having some time down time with their dogs at the beautiful outdoors of the bungalow.
Image: Instagram/@ahan.shetty
The hilly views and greenery make the mansion a perfect vacation home to relax.
Image: Instagram/@athiyashetty
