Hardika Gupta
Feb 07 ,2023
Inside Suryagarh Palace where Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra got hitched
@suryagarh/Instagram
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding will reportedly take place at Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer.
@suryagarh/Instagram
Suryagarh Palace is one of the most extravagant royal palace-cum-luxury hotels in India.
@suryagarh/Instagram
The grand palace is a mixture of historic charm and royalty.
@suryagarh/Instagram
The hotel has an exquisite outdoor area, decked up with lights, lamps and candles.
@suryagarh/Instagram
For the special occasion, the sandstone fortress transforms into a festive paradise.
@suryagarh/Instagram
The inner dining area is a magical setting with a red and brown decor.
@suryagarh/Instagram
The outdoors of the palace looks enchanting as it is covered with pink bougainvilleas.
@suryagarh/Instagram
A special dining arrangement has been made in the outdoors with lamps and chandeliers.
@suryagarh/Instagram
The lake garden of this hotel offers melt-in-the mouth kebabs and biryanis amidst a picturesque view.
@suryagarh/Instagram
The Palace hotel captioned their photo, "A rustic escape ~ Delve in to a feeling called home amidst the most bespoke experiences."
@suryagarh/Instagram
