Inside Tara Sutaria's resplendent ethnic wear looks
Actor Tara Sutaria is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. She has always managed to win the hearts of her fans with her impeccable taste in fashion.
Image: Instagram@tarasutaria
Tara looks stunning in this red saree and the statement earrings are adding a glam quotient to the overall look.
Image: Instagram@tarasutaria
This outfit of the 'Tadap' actor is perfect for any festive occasion.
Image: Instagram@tarasutaria
The actor stunned the fashion police in this Indian look that has a little indo-western touch.
Image: Instagram@tarasutaria
Tara looks ravishing in this ethnic lehenga that had an intricate detailing in it.
Image: Instagram@tarasutaria
The 'Student of the year 2' star looks stunning in this dark purple and red outfit. Her sleek low bun hairstyle is enhancing the overall look.
Image: Instagram@tarasutaria