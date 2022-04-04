Inside Team Australia's dressing room celebrations after record 7th title win; See pics
Image: @icc/Instagram
The entire Australia women's cricket and the support staff singing following their ICC Women's World Cup 2022 win.
Image: @icc/Instagram
Australia women's head coach Matthew Mott sharing his thoughts after the team's win over England in the Women's World Cup final.
Image: @icc/Instagram
Australia women's team players wearing ski glasses and posing alongside the World Cup trophy.
Image: cricket.com.au
Australia women's cricket team skipper Meg Lanning sharing a light moment alongside the team,
Image: @icc/Instagram
Darcie Brown solves a Rubik's cube after the Women's World Cup win.
Image:@icc/@ellyseperry/Instagram
Australia women's player Megan Schutt and her wife Jess Holyoake share a beautiful moment with their child and World Cup trophy.
Image: @auswomencricket/@icc/Instagram