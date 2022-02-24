Inside 'The Batman' world premiere in London with Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and more
Image: Instagram/@thebatman
The cast of 'The Batman' arrived at the London premiere of the movie. Lead star Robert Pattison was seen wearing a gray suit.
Director Matt Reeves wore a black suit with a red scarf matching the theme of the movie.
Zoe Kravitz, who plays the role of Catwoman wore a black dress with cut-out patterns.
Paul Dano plays the role of The Riddler, the main antagonist of the movie.
'The Batman' also had a separate premiere in Paris earlier this week. The movie is all set to release in the theatres on March 4.
Pattinson was seen clicking photos with a fan who wore Riddler's costume.
Andy Serkis who plays Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth was seen interacting with the fans on the red carpet.
Zoe Kravitz also posed for photos with the fans.
