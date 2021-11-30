Inside TV stars Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma's Mehendi ceremony
Image: Instagram/ @Aisharma812
Ahead of her wedding today, ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ actor Aishwarya Sharma shared glimpses from her Mehendi ceremony. Here one can see henna being applied on her hands.
Aishwarya's traditional green outfit, filled with golden embroidery, makes for the perfect Mehendi attire. The minimal accessories, simple hairdo add a perfect touch of comfort.
Here Aishwarya can be seen enjoying the pre-wedding celebrations with a relative. The duo flaunts their beautiful henna design while posing for pictures.
The celebrations kick-started at Aishwarya and Neil Bhatt’s household, glimpses from which are going viral on the internet. Here, the bride-to-be poses for a photo with another relative.
Aishwarya's candid glimpses are a testament to fun-filled festivities happening at her residence. The actor is seen chuckling as her relatives shower her with love.
