Kriti Nayyar
Jul 17 ,2022
Inside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's fun moments amid 'Bawaal' shoot
Image: Instagram/ @varundvn
'Bawaal' co-stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor shared a bunch of fun glimpses as they wrapped up the film's schedule in Krakow, Poland.
Image: Instagram/ @varundvn
Dropping this goofy picture of the duo, Janhvi wrote, "Instagram vs reality."
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
Varun looked dapper in a casual blue t-short with grey lowers as he posed amid a scenic location.
Image: Instagram/ @varundvn
The duo previously shared stunning glimpses while shooting for 'Bawaal' in Amsterdam.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
Janhvi Kapoor looked adorable in a denim look as she enjoyed her day out.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
The 'Roohi' actor also joined Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha on their day out.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
Janhvi can be seen posing alongside Ajay Devgn's daughter Nysa as they enjoy a scrumptious meal with their friends.
Image: Instagram/ @janhvikapoor
