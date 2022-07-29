Kriti Nayyar
Jul 29 ,2022
Inside Varun Dhawan's fun glimpses from 'Bawaal' shoot in Europe
Image: Instagram/ @varundvn
Varun Dhawan recently dropped a trail of BTS pictures from his and Janhvi Kapoor's 'Bawaal' shoot in Europe.
Image: Instagram/ @varundvn
The actor shared the scenic view from his hotel room in one of the stills from his Instagram post.
Image: Instagram/ @varundvn
Varun can be seen relishing a scrumptious meal as he poses between shots.
Image: Instagram/ @varundvn
The film's leading duo shed smiles as they enjoy their time at a restaurant.
Image: Instagram/ @varundvn
Captioning his post, Varun wrote, "Summer of Bawaal. In between work, I've been exploring, observing and sometimes meeting up with European dogs - part 1."
Image: Instagram/ @varundvn
The upcoming film, which is being helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, has been shot across Amsterdam, Paris and other cities.
Image: Instagram/ @varundvn
Varun had earlier dropped stunning glimpses alongside Janhvi as they wrapped up the film's schedule in Krakow, Poland.
Image: Instagram/ @varundvn
