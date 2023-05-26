Mahima Joshi
May 26 ,2023
Inside world's biggest democracy's brand new temple; FIRST PHOTOS
Image: Republic
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament of India on May 28.
Image: Republic
Triangular in shape, the new Parliament makes optimum use of space. The triangular structure is considered sacred in many religions.
Image: Republic
The new Lok Sabha Chamber is designed in the likeness of India's National Bird, the peacock. It can accommodate 888 members.
Image: Republic
The newly-built Rajya Sabha chamber is built in the likeness of the National Flower, the Lotus, and can seat 384 members.
Image: Republic
The Constitution Hall in the new Parliament is meant to showcase the world's largest democracy's heritage.
Image: Republic
