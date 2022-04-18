Insides of Debina Bonnerjee's birthday post welcoming first child with Gurmeet Chaudhary
Image: Instagram/@debinabon
Television actor Debina Bonnerjee turned 35 on April 18, 2022. She marked her birthday with her husband Gurmeet Choudhary and newborn daughter Lianna.
Debina shared some pics from her birthday celebrations in which she could be seen holding her little munchkin in arms.
In one of the pics from her birthday celebrations, Debina is posing with her husband Gurmeet as the latter is hugging her from behind.
The celebration was attended by Debina and Gurmeet's close friends and family.
Debina wore a green coloured dress, while Gurmeet looked dapper in white shirt and black pants.
The decorations were perfect with candles, flowers and a beautiful cake placed on the table. The lighting added a glow to the ambience.
In her Instagram caption, Debina even revealed that the get together was nothing less than a blessing to her.
