Kriti Nayyar
Aug 08 ,2022
International Cat Day 2022: Alia Bhatt, Taylor Swift & more stars who are cat lovers
Image: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt/ @taylorswift
Alia Bhatt is full of love for her pet cat Edward, and often treats fans with their adorable glimpses.
Image: Instagram/ @aliaabhatt
Taylor Swift is known to house multiple cats and her pictures with the furry ones are a treat to see.
Image: Instagram/ @taylorswift
'Perfect' hitmaker Ed Sheeran is also known to be a cat lover.
Image: Instagram/ @teddysphotos
'Malang' actor Disha Patani reportedly has two cats named Jasmine and Keety apart from her pet dogs.
Image: Instagram/ @dishapatani
Nimrat Kaur is also a proud parent to two adorable cats named KitKat and KC.
Image: Instagram/ @nimratofficial
Gigi Hadid also posts about her pets on Instagram, with fans showering love on her candid pictures.
Image: Instagram/ @gigihadid
Richa Chadha's cat is called Kamli and the actor has several posts dedicated to her pet on social media.
Image: Instagram/ @therichachadha
