Simple Vishwakarma
Apr 29 ,2023
International Dance Day 2023: Celebs who are trained in classical dance
ANI
Alia Bhatt is a skilled Kathak dancer, trained by the legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj.
Image:@aliabhatt/Instagram
Hema Malini, the iconic Indian actress, is a highly skilled Bharatanatyam dancer, with a deep understanding of Indian classical dance and culture.
ANI
Madhuri Dixit is a Bollywood icon and professional Kathak trained dancer known for her graceful moves and expressive performances in films like Devdas.
ANI
Janhvi loves to dance and it is no secret. She has expressed her love for dance several times and is skilled in Kathak.
ANI
Kriti Sanon is also trained in Kathak, a classical Indian dance form known for its intricate footwork and expressions.
Image:@kritisanon/Instagram
Taapsee Pannu has trained in Kathak and Bharatanatyam.
ANI
Priyanka Chopra is a versatile artist who has trained in both Western classical and Kathak dance forms under Pandit Veeru Krishnan.
ANI
Former Miss World and actress Manushi Chhillar is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.
Image:@manushichillar/Instagram
Deepika Padukone is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, showcasing her versatility and passion for the arts.
Image:@deepikapadukone/Instagram
Find Out More