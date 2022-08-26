Sneha Biswas
Aug 26 ,2022
International Dog Day 2022: Kartik Aaryan to Varun Dhawan, celebs who are proud pet owners
Kartik Aaryan frequently shares cute photos of his pet dog Katori on his Instagram handle.
Image: Instagram@kartikaaryan
Pulkit Samrat's love for his pet Drogo has led to a separate Instagram account dedicated to him.
Image: Instagram@pulkitsamrat
Disha has often proved that she is a pet lover. She also owns two dogs- Bella and Goku.
Image: Instagram@dishapatani
Varun Dhawan is also a proud pet dad of his dog, Joey.
varundvn
Shraddha Kapoor loves spending time with her Shyloh and her Instagram is proof of that.
Image: Instagram@shraddhakapoor
Earlier in 2022, Kriti Sanon welcomed a new addition to her family- a pup, whom she has lovingly named Phoebe.
Image: Instagram@kritisanon
In September 2021, Ram took to Instagram to welcome Rhyme into his family.
Image: Instagram@alwaysramcharan
Find Out More