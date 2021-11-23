International Emmys 2021: Best dressed celebrities on the red carpet
Image: Instagram/@iemmys
Nigerian-American actor Yvonne Orji hosted the 49th International Emmy Awards. The actor opted for a glamorous look as she stunned in mustard coloured billowing tule gown with feathered shoulders and train.
Image: Instagram/@iemmys
American actor Ana Brenda Contreras, aka Asa Breco, looked like a piece of art in a one-shoulder floor-length gown. The white gown had feather accents on one sleeve and at its bottom.
Image: Instagram/@anabreco
Juanpa Zurita and Macarena Achaga were photographed together on the red carpet. While Zurita looked uber cool in a dark purple coloured suit, Achaga went for a glamorous black coloured one-shoulder gown with a matching train.
Image: Instagram/@iemmys
Emeraude Tobia looked sheer beautiful in a blue sequence floor-length dress with a halter neck and a thigh-high slit. The actor kept the look strictly monochrome as she wore matching heels and had a tint of blue in her eye shadows.
Image: Instagram/@iemmys
YouTuber Rosy McMichael arrived at the International Emmy Awards red carpet in a white bodycon dress with pearls studded all over it. McMichael kept her look simple with minimum accessories.
Image: Instagram/@iemmys
American singer and actor Vanessa Williams flashed her million-dollar smile as she arrived at the event. The actor wore a satin grey coloured outfit with a bunch of chains around her neck.
Image: Instagram/@iemmys
'Every Week Has A Friday' star Menna Shalaby went for a safe but glamorous outfit for the star-studded event. The actor wore a black coloured tube gown with some velvet accents. She tied her hair in a neat bun and wore an elegant diamond necklace to complete her look.
Image: Instagram/@iemmys