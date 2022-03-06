International Women's Day: 10 Indian women who earned '1st' milestones in their fields
Indira Gandhi: The leader was the only woman to become the Prime Minister of the nation, and served in the position from 1966 to 1977 and then from 1980 to her assassination in 1984.
Image: PTI
Pratibha Patil: The leader is the first and only woman to become the President of the country and served the nation for six years from six years from 2007 to 2012.
Image: PTI
Sucheta Kripalani: The leader was the first woman to become a Chief Minister of a Indian state. She was in charge of Uttar Pradesh from 1963 to 1967.
Image: YouTube/DD News Panaji
M. S. Subbulakshmi: The legendary classical singer became the first Indian woman related to the field of arts to be bestowed with the Bharat Ratna in 1997.
Image: PTI
Lata Mangeshkar: The legendary singer was the first woman to be honoured by France's highest-civilian honour, Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, in 2007. She also became first Indian woman to make to Guinness Book of Records for most songs recorded.
Image: PTI
Karnam Malleshwari: The athlete is the first Indian woman to win an Olympics medal, when she won the bronze medal for weightlifting in 2000.
Image: Twitter/@kmmalleswari
Sania Mirza: The tennis sensation is the only Indian woman to win a Grand Slam, having won six in all, three in mixed doubles, and three in doubles categories. She has also won all the four Grand Slams among her wins.
Image: Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Saina Nehwal - The badminton ace became the first Indian woman to hit the No 1 World rank in 2015. She also became the first Indian to win a badminton medal, bagging bronze in 2012.
Image: Instagram/@nehwalsaina
PV Sindhu - The badminton star is the only Indian woman to win two individual medals at the Olympics, winning a silver medal in 2016 and bagging the bronze medal in 2021.
Image: Instagram/@pvsindhu1
Farah Khan - The choreographer-turned-filmmaker is the only female director in the list of highest-grossing films of India. Her film 'Happy New Year' had entered the Rs 200-crore club in 2014.
Image: Instagram/@farahkhankunder