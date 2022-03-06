International Women's Day 2022: 6 Female idols breaking stereotypes in K-pop
From 'Dally' to 'Layin' Low', former member of Sistar19, Hyolyn, is breaking the mould in K-pop one single at a time.
Image: Instagram/@xhyolynx
Known for her confident and extremely bold avatar on-screen and off-screen, Jessi has changed the ball game for female K-pop artists over the years.
Image: Instagram/@jessicah_o
Former f(x) member Amber Liu made a place in the heart of the K-pop fans with her cheery and upbeat attitude in spite of the nonconforming appearance as a female idol.
Image: Instagram/@amberliu
Former 2NE1 member CL established a bold image of herself in K-pop and is considered as one of the most influential figures in the industry.
Image: Instagram/@chaelincl
Ditching pretty dresses and opting for comfortable shoes, Moonbyul from K-pop band Mamamoo became the National Girl Crush in South Korea with her brooding charm and deep voice while rapping.
Image: Instagram/@mo_onbyul
From professional to personal, soloist HyunA left no stone unturned in revolutionizing the image of a female K-pop idol with her bold and unique charm.
Image: Instagram/@hyunah_aa