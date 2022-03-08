International Women's Day: 6 women who broke the glass ceiling in Indian sports
Olympic bronze medalist Mary Kom is a boxer who has won a record eighth World Championships title. She is the only boxer (male or female) to achieve the feat.
World No. 7 ranked badminton player PV Sindhu is one of the top female athletes in India. She is the first-ever Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.
Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu was the first Indian to win a medal at the 2020 Olympics. She has also won the World Championships & multiple medals at Commonwealth Games.
Mithali Raj is the captain of the Indian women's national cricket team. She is the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket. She led India to the final of 2017 Women's World Cup.
Sania Mirza is a professional tennis player who has won six Grand Slam titles in her career. She was India's highest-ranked WTA singles player from 2003 to 2006.
Saina Nehwal is a professional badminton player who has represented India three times in the Olympics. She has won an Olympic medal in her 2nd appearance.
