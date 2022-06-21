International Yoga Day: Anushka Sharma's guide to performing various yoga asanas
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Yoga has been an integral part of Anushka Sharma's exercise routine for years.
The actor often praises her fans to opt Yoga. In this picture, she could be seen performing Chakrasana.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Janu Sirshasana helps in stretching the body and is good for a person's well-being.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Salamba Sarvangasana has various health benefits, including improvement of reproductive organs of an indicidual.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Bhramari Pranayama is performed to relive hypertension as it outs the body to ease.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Anushka Sharma regularly performed yoga during her pregnancy to stay healthy.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
She surely won hearts as she was seen performing Salamba Sirshasana during her pregnancy.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma