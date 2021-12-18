Int'l Migrants Day: Photos tracing perilous journey of asylum seekers
Associated Press
Scores of asylum seekers take the perilous journey through Greece to enter Turkey. Turkey is deemed as a transit point for them to enter Europe.
Rohingyas have been described as "one of the world's least wanted minorities" and "some of the world's most persecuted people" in the world.
Hundreds of thousands of immigrants from Central and South America have been making the perilous journey towards America in a bid to escape poverty.
Since the start of the year, Europe has been blanketed in migrant exodus. This picture shows a migrant being comforted by a humanitarian aid worker at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta.
As the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, hundreds of people began their westward journey, crossing Iran to reach Turkey.
