iPhone SE 3 specifications leaked online: Everything about the upcoming Apple device
On March 8, 2022, during the Apple Peak Performance event, a new iPhone SE is highly anticipated by tipsters, enthusiasts and analysts.
If the reports about iPhone SE 5G or iPhone SE 3 are true, the smartphone will come with a similar form factor to the previously launched iPhone SE (2020), which itself carried the design of the iPhone 8.
However, the company is expected to make a couple of additions to the device, including an improved camera on the rear panel. The iPhone SE 2020 features a 12MP rear-facing camera.
Additionally, Apple might equip the iPhone SE 3 with its latest A15 Bionic chipset that would also give the smartphone 5G capabilities.
Apart from this, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the iPhone SE 3 will come in black, red and white casing, which is similar to the casing of iPhone SE 2020.
Along with other details, the iPhone SE 5G is expected to enter mass production in March 2022 and could be priced aggressively in the international market.
