IPL 2022: 3 player battles that could make an impact in SRH vs RR clash
One of the tastiest battles to watch out for in tonight's game will be between hard-hitting batter Jos Buttler and yorker specialist T Natarajan.
Image: SRH/RR/Instagram
Another interesting battle to look for in tonight's game will be the one between Kiwi teammates Kane Williamson and Trent Boult.
Image: SRH/RR/Instagram
Yuzvendra Chahal and Aiden Markram will also be a mouth-watering matchup to watch out for in the game between RR and SRH.
Image: SRH/RR/Instagram