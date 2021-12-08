IPL 2022: 3 Players Ahmedabad franchise can pick before mega auctions
Ravichandran Ashwin was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auction and the Ahmedabad franchise will look to sign the experienced campaigner to bolster their bowling lineup.
After bidding goodbye to SRH, David Warner is on the hunt for a new franchise. By signing the Australian Ahmedabad franchise will not only have a solid opener but also a great leader at the helm.
Shikhar Dhawan will be a handy pick and can open alongside David Warner since both have played together at SRH. The left-hander brings plenty of experience at the top which will benefit the Ahmedabad franchise.
