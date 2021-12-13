IPL 2022: 3 players CSK could target at Mega Auction
Image: IPLT20/ Instagram/ BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal has an exceptional IPL record and with Chepauk pitch being helpful for spinners CSK will look to add sign a genuine leg spinner for IPL 2022.
Image: Royal Challengers Bangalore / Instagram
Having let go of their entire pace lineup, CSK will look to add the bowler of Lockie Ferguson's calibre. The Kiwi bowler will be a great addition having picked up 13 wickets in the last edition.
Image: IPLT20/ Instagram
CSK will be in need of a batsman who can hold together the middle order and Shreyas Iyer perfectly fits the bill. Under MS Dhoni he can also be groomed as a future captain.
Image: IPLT20/ Instagram