IPL 2022: 3 Players Lucknow franchise can pick before auctions

KL Rahul decided not to get retained and go back into the auction pool. However, reports suggests that the Lucknow franchise is looking to offer in excess of Rs 20 crore to get the former PBKS skipper
Image: Punjab Kings/ Instagram
With SRH deciding not to retain Rashid Khan Lucknow franchise has the chance to spend big and bring in one of the best spin bowler in the business to the team.
Image: Sunrisers Hyderabad / Instagram
Mohammad Shami had a great IPL 2021 season with 19 wickets and with him in the auction, Lucknow has the chance to sign one of the best death bowler in world cricket.
Image: Punjab Kings / Instagram