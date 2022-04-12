IPL 2022: 4 player battles that could leave a lasting impact in CSK vs RCB thriller
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
The battle between Faf du Plessis & Dwaine Pretorius will be interesting to watch as Faf is the highest run-scorer for RCB, while Pretorius is the 2nd highest wicket-taker for CSK.
Ruturaj Gaikwad still searches for a big innings this year and his battle against Mohammed Siraj will be a much-awaited one. Siraj has grabbed 3 wickets so far.
CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja will be expected to hit a few big hits against Wanindu Hasaranga in the middle overs, as Hasaranga is know to be weaker against left-handers.
Dwayne Bravo is the highest wicket-taker for CSK currently with six wickets to his credit, while Dinesh Karthik has been brilliant with the bat for RCB in the death overs.
