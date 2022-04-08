IPL 2022: 4 player battles that could leave a lasting impact in PBKS vs GT thriller
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Mohammed Shami has been lethal with the ball for GT as he has grabbed five wickets so far. His battle with Shikhar Dhawan will be a much-awaited contest as Shikhar awaits a big innings.
Shubman Gill scored 84 runs in his last outing for GT and his battle against PBKS pacer Kagiso Rabada will be interesting to watch on Friday.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa has scored runs at an impressive strike rate of 230.55, while Lockie Ferguson returned with a four-wicket haul in his last outing for GT.
Liam Livingstone has been impressive with the bat for PBKS as he has scored 98 runs in total so far. It will be interesting to see how he fares against Rashid Khan in the middle overs.
